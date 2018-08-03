Kidney bean farmer: We can't justify new investments with trade uncertainty 4:22 PM ET Fri, 27 July 2018 | 03:38

A seventh-generation Wisconsin kidney bean processor and supplier recently became an unexpected victim of the Trump administration's trade spat with Europe, a major trading partner.

The 28-nation European Union imposed tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros (over $3 billion) worth of U.S. products, effective June 20. Kidney beans, along with bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice are also on the list.

Ahead of a June 20 deadline, Chippewa Valley Bean Company (CV Bean) sent an order of kidney beans to a British client, confirming delivery on June 18. Nevertheless, documents shown to CNBC by CV Bean reveal that the shipment was hit with a UK retaliatory tax two days early.

The bill of lading, a document that confirms the acknowledgement receipt of cargo for shipment, was dated on June 18. The 25 percent tariff on kidney beans was scheduled to take effect on June 20. A UK Customs representative did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.

"That bill of lading should have exempted us from the tariff," said Cindy Brown, president of CV Bean. The EU is CV Bean's largest international market, accounting for 60 percent of the company's export sales, with an annual value of $25 million.

"Our client did pay the tariff, but they told us they might not take their additional orders because the tariffs are expensive," she added.