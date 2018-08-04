This Google Maps trick can save you tons of time

There's a feature in Google Maps that can save you a ton of time if you use it properly. It tells you how busy a place like a restaurant or store typically is, and if there's usually a wait time, before you even go.

For instance, my wife and I went out to a sushi dinner last weekend. The restaurant didn't take reservations, but I knew before I went that I should expect to wait about 30 minutes because Google Maps told me so.

It turned out to be dead-on.

Here's how to use it.