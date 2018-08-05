In his Austin, Texas shop, Alan Stulberg has about a hundred motorcycles.

About 30 of them belong to Revival Cycles, a high-end, custom motorcycle shop of which he is a co-founder. And about a dozen are part of Stulberg’s personal collection. But one of the Stulberg's favorites is his Zero S Motorcycle, an electric street bike.

“There’s something so much more pure and so much better about an electric motorcycle,” he told CNBC recently. “And I’ve ridden everything.”

The seasoned rider added that “it’s like flying without leaving the ground,” speaking about the motorcycle that can go from zero to 103 miles an hour without shifting gears. “It’s like being a superhero. All you hear is the wind and you’re just floating down the road on this thing,” he said.

In an era where two and four-wheel electric vehicles are gaining momentum, iconic motorcycle brands like Harley-Davidson and Polaris are getting in on the action.

In March, Harley invested in Silicon Valley startup Alta Motors and recently said it would bring an electric motorcycle to market by next year. Polaris's Indian Motorcycles announced it would have an electric bike within approximately the same time period.

Still, what some riders appear to not realize is some brands have offered electric motorcycles for years. It’s just that no one knows who they are.