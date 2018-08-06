Cramer Remix: Why buyers are forgiving Disney ahead of earnings

Disney's stock is up ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday, and CNBC's Jim Cramer sees it as a move that buyers are forgiving the company for its Fox bid.

"Disney's stock has been running like crazy going into tomorrow's quarter and you simply don't see this kind of move unless big institutional money managers are anticipating a blockbuster forecast," the "Mad Money" host said. "Just as important, buyers are forgiving Disney for having to pay so much for the Fox business, and they're forgetting that ESPN's been experiencing big declines."

Cramer listed Disney among a group of stocks that have been getting love from investors after being hated for past missteps. He also named Facebook, T-Mobile, Henry Schein and Chipotle as companies that the market has decided to forgive and forget, but cautioned investors to make sure that their optimism is sustainable.

