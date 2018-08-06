Over $600,000 has been raised on Kickstarter for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure 

RBG's action figure includes all of the Supreme Court Justice's iconic attributes, including her pulled-back hair ("because heroes have no time for flyaways," says Fctry on its campaign site) and wire-rimmed glasses (which the company says is to "see through patriarchal bulls---). She's wearing a black robe, white jabot, silk gloves, heeled loafers and is holding a hardwood gavel.

Fctry donated $1 from every backer of the Kickstarter campaign ($15,654 total) to She's the First (STF), an organization that provides scholarships, mentorship programs and life skills training to young women worldwide.

"Just like RBG, STF scholars become leaders for their families, communities, and future generations — and having more women leaders in the world is something we can absolutely get behind," Fctry states on its campaign page.

The RBG action figure is currently available for pre-order on Fctry's website for $19, with orders being shipped out in October. For RBG super-fans, Fctry is also offering pre-orders for a "packed court action figure set" for nearly $100, which is comprised of six RBG action figures in various court-inspired positions, like pointing her finger.

Ginsburg's figurine fits right into Fctry's product line-up of progressive action figures; currently for sale are multiple Barack Obama action figures, an Elizabeth Warren action figure, a Bernie Sanders action figure and a Hillary Clinton action figure. Other icons in its action figure offerings include Pope Francis and Donald Trump (though the company named it the "Evil Trump Action Figure" on its site).