'They're protectionist': Fed's James Bullard says other countries won't wipe out tariffs with the US

In terms of tariffs, the European Union has in fact been the bigger offender than the U.S. According to calculations by the Munich-based Ifo Center for International Economics, the unweighted average EU customs duty on American goods is 5.2 percent, versus the U.S. rate of 3.5 percent.

The EU also currently imposes a 10 percent tariffs on U.S. auto imports, a target of Trump's ire when he threatened in late June to levy a 25 percent tariff on European cars entering the American market. His meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on July 25 staved off the tariffs as the two outlined an approach toward a zero-tariff regime on a number of goods. Economists have said that tariffs on autos could pose the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.

Bullard, who oversees the Federal Reserve's Eighth District and was named in 2014 as the seventh most influential economist in the world, stopped short of fully endorsing the U.S. president's trade policies. But they may have have set global trade players on a more constructive path, he said.

"It's controversial, that's for sure. But I think the discussion should be focused on what's the end state here," Bullard, who is not currently a voting member of the central bank, said.

"The end state should be to reignite a global debate on trade — I think that has happened — and to think about where we want to get to. And where we want get to is very few or none in terms of tariff barriers or non-tariff barriers to trade."