Here are 5 top stock ideas from Jefferies — including Madison Square Garden

Jefferies shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

The firm looked for companies with below average Wall Street coverage and where its analysts are particularly optimistic over the stock's fundamentals.

"We highlight 35 stocks covered by Jefferies that are above $1B in cap, which sit in the coverage sweet spot of 3 to 10 analysts and where analysts have particular conviction," the firm's research group said in a report Monday. "The combination of an interesting stock that also has below average sell-side coverage is probably always worthy of highlighting, as the stories are not as well known."

Here are five buy-rated companies that made the Jefferies recommended list and their price targets.