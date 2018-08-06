Here's how much you have to save per paycheck to be a millionaire by 67

Between handling your fixed monthly costs, paying off student loans and meeting other savings goals, making room in your budget for retirement contributions can seem daunting. But if you do prioritize saving for the long-term at a young age, you could find yourself a millionaire by the time you're ready to stop working.

To show you just how attainable the dream of becoming a millionaire could be, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. As you'll see below, you may not have to set aside as much as you think — if you start early, that is, since compound interest can cause your wealth to snowball over time.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 22 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a 6 percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.