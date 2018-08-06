VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to save per paycheck to be a millionaire by 67

Between handling your fixed monthly costs, paying off student loans and meeting other savings goals, making room in your budget for retirement contributions can seem daunting. But if you do prioritize saving for the long-term at a young age, you could find yourself a millionaire by the time you're ready to stop working.

To show you just how attainable the dream of becoming a millionaire could be, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. As you'll see below, you may not have to set aside as much as you think — if you start early, that is, since compound interest can cause your wealth to snowball over time.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 22 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a 6 percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Here's how much a 22-year-old would have to set aside if they earn:

$40,000: 10.9 percent of each paycheck

$60,000: 7.2 percent of each paycheck

$80,000: 5.4 percent of each paycheck

$100,000: 4.3 percent of each paycheck

$120,000: 3.6 percent of each paycheck

Here's how much you should save at every age
"The key here is really starting so young, at age 22," Arielle O'Shea, retirement specialist at NerdWallet, tells CNBC Make It. "Had this hypothetical investor started later, he or she would have to put away a much higher percentage of their salary. Because of that early start, even the lowest earner can dedicate just 10 percent of their paychecks to savings and end up with $1 million by age 67."

Ideally, you'll start putting your money to work in your 20s to reap the full benefits of compound interest, but don't get discouraged if you don't get started until later. It's still possible to build a million-dollar portfolio if you start saving and investing in your 30s — you'll just have to set aside a bigger chunk of your paycheck.

And keep in mind that depending on when you want to retire and what you want your lifestyle to look like in retirement, you may need more or less than $1 million. To help you figure out how much money you need to fund your golden years, check out NerdWallet's retirement calculator.

This is an update of a previously published story.

Retire by 40 by giving up these habits
