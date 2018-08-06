How one woman ditched her $38,000 salary and started a 6-figure business online 

Johnson took a major risk by quitting her stable, full-time job to focus on a career as a personal finance writer, and that leap of faith has paid off.
"I consistently make around $20,000 per month writing," she says. And now that her husband has quit his job and manages their blog full time, their total monthly revenue can range from $30,000 to $40,000.
In the meantime, they've paid off the mortgages on their home and a rental property they owned from before Johnson started writing. They're also finishing a $100,000 home improvement project they've been able to pay for in cash.
Looking back, Johnson remembers how different her life was before her husband convinced her to start a blog.
"We were spending everything that we earned," she says. "It seemed like such a shame that we were working so hard and didn't have the money to do what we wanted to do."
Now, the couple is financially independent, and Johnson spends roughly 12 weeks a year doing what she loves: traveling the world.
"I love succeeding and failing by my own efforts," she said. "I would rather do that than work for somebody else and have the stability of a salaried job."
If you feel the same stress and discouragement she felt seven years ago, Johnson recommends that you stop wishing and take action. Find a side hustle that suits you and don't look back.
"Some people look at someone successful in their field of choice and think, 'I can't do it now because they're already doing it,' and then other people look at somebody and think, 'If they can do it, then I can too,'" she said. "That second mentality is what I wish people had more of."
This article was originally published on Student Loan Hero.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss:
How these billion-dollar businesses started as happy accidents and side gigs
Amazon Prime Day helped this young couple bring in millions selling dog cameras online
This 28-year-old made $2,400 in 4 months selling things online—here are her top 4 tips