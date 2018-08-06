How one woman ditched her $38,000 salary and started a 6-figure business online 

Working full time and building a side business is no picnic, and Johnson often struggled with fitting everything in.

"I had one child and was pregnant with another," she says. "I worked full time plus some, and I was exhausted. All I could do was get up early in the morning and write before work, and then I'd write after work and nights and weekends."

All that hard work paid off, and within a year or so, Johnson was making $2,000 to $3,000 a month from her side business. "I was over my full-time job at that point," she says, and she decided that if she could sustain it, she'd quit her job and run the blog and freelance write full time.

She did just that in April 2013, when the couple had mostly paid off the $50,000 they owed in auto and student loans. It took them 18 to 24 months to eliminate the debt once they got on a budget and cut their expenses. Johnson's new side hustle income also helped them get rid of their debt faster.

But once she had more time to work on her business, she had other problems to deal with.

"I had a lot of people in my life ask me, 'What are you doing? Why are you doing this?'" she says. "They kind of made fun of me for my decision to quit my job and write full time."

Johnson learned that she not only needed discipline and work ethic to be successful at her new business writing online but also had to ignore the naysayers.

"I didn't like my life, and I wanted to do something different," she said. "All these people who thought that I was wasting my time, I was going to make sure that they were wrong."