It turns out Young isn't totally committed to the idea of making a wild professional leap. Welch senses her indecision and tells her candidly, "If I was your mom I would say, 'Your modeling ship has sailed.'" If modeling was really Young's passion, Welch says, she would have "done it long ago."

Instead, Welch urges Young to reexamine her current career. Go back to the drawing board, she advises, and ask yourself what you're good at, what you love and what you value in life. Once those questions are answered, Young should be able to see what career direction is best for her.

"We tend to focus on the jobs that are out there, and not on the skills, competencies, experiences and values that are in here," says Welch, pointing to her heart.

She advises Young to create a new resume that showcases her skills and passions, and to be more flexible about the roles she considers. Welch says that if Young thinks about the things she loves most about her current job and the things that excite her about modeling, she may be able to forge a whole new career path for herself in a field that brings those things together.

"Careers are long. The economy is wide and deep," says Welch. "You need to think expansively about your journey."

After following Welch's advice, Young says she realizes how much she truly loves her current job, and that she has a lot of flexibility and creative control already. And, she says, she can still do some modeling on the side.

"I feel much more confident about my decision to stay with the work that I'm doing, but maybe to think more broadly," says Young. "Maybe I'm not the spokesmodel for a brand, but I can be the unofficial spokesmodel for the things that I care about a lot."

