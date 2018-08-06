Three options strategies for the week: July 6

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw recommends a put calendar in Snap.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw like Disney.

Dan Nathan recommends a call spread risk reversal in Advanced Micro.

Trader disclosure: On August 3, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Options Action" were owned by the "Options Action" traders: Dan Nathan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Dan is long IWM aug put spread. Dan is long CAT put spread. Dan is long QQQ Sept put spread. Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Bearish on TSLA.