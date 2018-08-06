VISIT CNBC.COM

Tiffany Haddish studies Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Youtube to learn about success

Photo courtesy of Getty

If Tiffany Haddish's life were a hashtag, it would be #SheReady, she tells Vogue. And while her career has had a meteoric rise in the past year, the actress and comedian is setting her sights even higher.

Haddish, 38, became a household name after the July 2017 release of the hit movie "Girls Trip" put her infectious comedic chops on display. The Universal Studios film, which also starred Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, was a hit at the box office, pulling in more than $140 million in global ticket sales — making it last year's highest-grossing live-action comedy.

Haddish's star has been rising ever since. She earned critical acclaim for the breakout role (including a New York Film Critics Circle award) and then went on to earn an Emmy nomination in 2018 for hosting an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Haddish also released a best-selling memoir in December and she was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

But Haddish wants her career to get even bigger, and she's looking one Hollywood superstar in particular for inspiration: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I've been studying [Johnson] a lot on YouTube and stuff. I'm like, If he can make $65 million, I can make $65 million too," Haddish told Glamour in an interview for the cover story of the magazine's September issue.

Haddish is referencing the fact that Johnson reportedly earned a whopping $65 million in 2017, making him the second highest-paid actor in the world last year, behind only Mark Wahlberg ($68 million), according to Forbes' annual ranking. Johnson's big earnings year came as he starred in two of the highest-grossing films of 2017: action movie sequel "The Fate of the Furious" and the action-comedy reboot "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Though Haddish didn't say which videos she watched in particular, numerous Youtube clips show Johnson talking about success and his journey to it.

In a Genius Talks video, for example, Johnson explains that at some point you have to "be tired of not being No. 1." When it comes to Hollywood, Johnson says he realized that if he wanted to be great at entertainment and moving-making, he had to commit to the goal, so he retired from wrestling, where he was at the top of his game. Johnson says people thought he was crazy, especially when his first few movies went nowhere. But he stayed focused and put in the work, he says.

"And that's what it comes down to," Johnson says in the clip.

And on Facebook, Johnson posts advice like, "In 1995 I had $7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I was broke as hell and one day I won't be. You can achieve anything."

Haddish already has a few things in common with Johnson. For starters, she stars alongside comedian Kevin Hart in her next movie, September's "Night School," while Hart previously starred with Johnson in last year's "Jumanji" reboot as well as 2016's "Central Intelligence." Meanwhile, both Haddish and Johnson are listed among USA Today's "10 most in-demand actors in Hollywood," as they are each starring in roughly eight movies apiece through 2019.

Meanwhile, Haddish also recently hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June — a gig that Johnson previously had in 2016. Haddish even asked Johnson for some advice on Twitter before the award show aired.

Haddish says she aspires to someday see herself on Forbes' ranking of the highest-paid Hollywood stars, though she hopes the honor would help her inspire children who are growing up in foster care, as she did between the ages of 12 and 15.

"I want to get on that Forbes magazine, not for the money, but to be an example to other foster youths that it don't matter how low from the bottom you are, you can always rise to the top if you believe in yourself," she told Glamour.

And, as Haddish's career continues to pick up steam, the actress also says she plans on earning money to pass on to her family members, including her schizophrenic mother, who suffered brain damage in an accident during Haddish's youth and lived in a mental facility until recently.

"I'm just glad I got some money now, because now I can do a better job at taking care of them," she says of her family in the interview with Glamour. "I got my mom out of the mental institution, like I said I would, in December, and I got her an apartment with my sister and a nurse that comes to her."

Haddish also hopes to one day give each of her four siblings "a million dollars to create whatever they want to do… That's four million dollars that I don't need," she says.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Studios and CNBC.

