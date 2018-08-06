Tiffany Haddish studies Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Youtube to learn about success

If Tiffany Haddish's life were a hashtag, it would be #SheReady, she tells Vogue. And while her career has had a meteoric rise in the past year, the actress and comedian is setting her sights even higher.

Haddish, 38, became a household name after the July 2017 release of the hit movie "Girls Trip" put her infectious comedic chops on display. The Universal Studios film, which also starred Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, was a hit at the box office, pulling in more than $140 million in global ticket sales — making it last year's highest-grossing live-action comedy.

Haddish's star has been rising ever since. She earned critical acclaim for the breakout role (including a New York Film Critics Circle award) and then went on to earn an Emmy nomination in 2018 for hosting an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Haddish also released a best-selling memoir in December and she was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

But Haddish wants her career to get even bigger, and she's looking one Hollywood superstar in particular for inspiration: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I've been studying [Johnson] a lot on YouTube and stuff. I'm like, If he can make $65 million, I can make $65 million too," Haddish told Glamour in an interview for the cover story of the magazine's September issue.