Tech

Twitter says Alex Jones and InfoWars accounts don't violate policy, will remain live for now

  • Apple, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube removed videos, pages and podcasts posted by the controversial radio host.
  • Jones took to Twitter and its wholly owned streaming platform Periscope to respond to the bans Monday.
  • InfoWars and its associated accounts had yet to violate Twitter's community guidelines, the company said in a statement to CNBC.
Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter
Getty Images
Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter

Twitter is leaving accounts for Alex Jones and InfoWars live, at least for now, amid bans from fellow tech companies earlier Monday.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNBC on Monday that the accounts do not violate the company's policies. The company also said it is constantly moderating content on its platform and will take action if it needs to, and that much of the content posted to other platforms doesn't make it to Twitter.

Apple, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube removed videos, pages and podcasts posted by the controversial radio host in a wave of takedowns resulting from violations of company policies. Spotify was among the earliest to remove his podcasts.

Jones took to Twitter and its wholly owned streaming platform Periscope to respond to the bans Monday.

"What conservative news outlet will be next?" he tweeted.

Social networks are modern 'digital arms dealers': Kara Swisher
Social networks are modern 'digital arms dealers': Kara Swisher   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SPOT
---
GOOGL
---
FB
---
AAPL
---
TWTR
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...