Have you ever wanted to commune with nature without having to rough it? Then perhaps a glamping trip is for you.

It may be a newer term — "glamping," or glamour camping, was officially added to the dictionary in 2016 — but a luxurious camping experience is a pretty common vacation request these days. "People really want to disconnect from the hustle and bustle," Jessica Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the accommodation site Glamping Hub, tells CNBC Make It. The site, which started accepting reservations in 2014, has seen an explosion of interest and today, Glamping Hub has an average of 10,000 booking requests a month, according to Armstrong.

The site offers access to over 35,000 properties worldwide, each featuring a rare or novel setting, while providing easy access to nature. "People are looking for a unique experience they can share," Armstrong says, adding many of the glamping sites are in rural, off-the-beaten path areas.

So if you're looking to escape the everyday without leaving the modern conveniences behind, here are Glamping Hub's top-booked accommodations this year.

1. Safari tent stay in California