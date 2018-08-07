VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

From luxury yurts to tricked-out tree houses, here are 10 of the best glamping experiences in the US

Spend a weekend glamping in a luxury treehouse nestled among the Sequoia forest.
Courtesy of Glamping Hub. 
Spend a weekend glamping in a luxury treehouse nestled among the Sequoia forest.

Welcome to Camp Week! From August 6 to August 10, CNBC Make It is celebrating all things related to camp and camping, from the best budget destinations to a summer retreat for adults interested in financial independence. Come back every day for more camp-related fun.

Have you ever wanted to commune with nature without having to rough it? Then perhaps a glamping trip is for you.

It may be a newer term — "glamping," or glamour camping, was officially added to the dictionary in 2016 — but a luxurious camping experience is a pretty common vacation request these days. "People really want to disconnect from the hustle and bustle," Jessica Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the accommodation site Glamping Hub, tells CNBC Make It. The site, which started accepting reservations in 2014, has seen an explosion of interest and today, Glamping Hub has an average of 10,000 booking requests a month, according to Armstrong.

The site offers access to over 35,000 properties worldwide, each featuring a rare or novel setting, while providing easy access to nature. "People are looking for a unique experience they can share," Armstrong says, adding many of the glamping sites are in rural, off-the-beaten path areas.

So if you're looking to escape the everyday without leaving the modern conveniences behind, here are Glamping Hub's top-booked accommodations this year.

1. Safari tent stay in California

Safari tent experience within driving distance of San Diego, Calif. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub. 
Safari tent experience within driving distance of San Diego, Calif. 
  • Location: Warner Springs, California
  • Price: from $214 a night

Roughly 68 miles from downtown San Diego lies a luxury camp site that provides unobstructed mountain views. The unique safari tent, made from recycled materials, sleeps two on an air mattress with heated mattress pad. The tent has a bathroom with a shower, and a kitchen, complete with a mini-range for cooking. Outside, the campsite is equipped with a stunning deck, private hot tub and even a pizza grill.

2. Tree house in the Santa Cruz Mountains

A tree house situated among the Sequoia forest in California. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub
A tree house situated among the Sequoia forest in California. 
  • Location: Watsonville, California
  • Price: from $171 a night

Spend a weekend living in a tree house nestled in the Sequoia forest near Monterey Bay, which can sleep up to four. The campsite includes a queen-sized bed, along with a kitchen and bathroom with a shower and toilet. Guests are also treated to a hot tub and a friendly cat named Grey, who lives outside.

3. Cabins among the trees near Big Sur

Courtesy of Glamping Hub
  • Location: Carmel, California
  • Price: from $166 a night

Get away from it all in a pair of secluded cabins that sit on 19 acres of Big Sur Redwood forest. Each cabin sleeps four. The open floor-plan cabins feature outdoor bathrooms with a luxurious claw-foot bathtub, perfect for "taking long soaks while staring out into the Redwood forest," according to the hosts.

4. Transformed Cedar greenhouse

A converted greenhouse in Oregon now offers overnight stays. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub. 
A converted greenhouse in Oregon now offers overnight stays. 
  • Location: Silverton, Oregon
  • Price: from $134 a night

A converted cedar greenhouse accommodates guests looking to explore the foothills of the Willamette Valley. The greenhouse has a sleeping loft that works for two people, as well as a downstairs living room area that comes equipped with a natural cedar hot tub. Guests can access kitchen facilities and a private bathroom a short walk away in a historic barn on the property.

5. Tree house getaway in the Redwoods

Courtesy of Glamping Hub
  • Location: Santa Cruz, California
  • Price: from $154 a night

Located just north of Santa Cruz, this modern tree house sleeps two. The property has a stylish bathroom complete with a shower and toilet, as well as a kitchen with a coffee maker, sink and mini-fridge. The tree house also has heating for those chilly California nights, as well as wi-fi in case you want to stream your favorite movie after dark.

6. Yurts in upstate New York

Luxurious yurt in Upstate New York. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub 
Luxurious yurt in Upstate New York. 
  • Location: Granville, New York
  • Price: from $137 a night

Just a 40-minute drive to the popular town of Lake George, these yurts earn perfect scores from guests. The property boasts four separate structures, each of which is a round tent encircled with canvas covers. The largest of the four is 30-feet in diameter and sleeps up to 11 with three sets of bunk beds, a twin-sized bed, a sofa bed and queen-sized bed. Each yurt has a kitchen, as well as an outdoor picnic table and fire pit. Bathrooms are a short walk away.

7. Cabins overlooking Fern Valley

Four cabins situated in wooded Fern Valley, Calif. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub. 
Four cabins situated in wooded Fern Valley, Calif. 
  • Location: Idyllwild, California
  • Price: from $129 a night

Situated on five acres of wooded park west of Palm Springs, this campground consists of four cabins. Each unit has open beam ceilings, brick fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. There is also a pool available from Memorial Day through September. Spend your days hiking and sightseeing in the nearby Mount San Jacinto State Park.

8. Rustic yurt with views of Zion National Park

Spacious yurt located just three miles outside Zion National Park in Utah. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub
Spacious yurt located just three miles outside Zion National Park in Utah. 
  • Location: Orderville, Utah
  • Price: from $252 a night

For those seeking the ultimate Zion National Park experience, look no further. A little over three miles from the east boundary of Zion, this site is close to The Narrows, a popular hike that winds through a gorge.

This spacious yurt can sleep up to nine people and offers gorgeous views of the surrounding hills and valleys. There's no running water on the site, but guests receive a five-gallon water jug and there are separate bathrooms with hot water for showers and flush toilets.

9. Dome nestled in Appalachian Mountains

Dome tent located in the Appalachian Mountains. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub 
Dome tent located in the Appalachian Mountains. 
  • Location: Ellijay, Georgia
  • Price: from $144 a night

Just minutes away from fishing and boating on Carters Lake, this huge, domed tent can accommodate up to five people. The site provides three beds as well as a covered "cowboy kitchen" complete with a gas camping stove and a charcoal barbecue. There's also a private bathroom with an outdoor bathtub and shower.

10. Tree house near Chattanooga

A treehouse near Chattanooga. 
Courtesy of Glamping Hub
A treehouse near Chattanooga. 
  • Location: Flintstone, Georgia
  • Price: from $375 a night

This glamping experience claims to offer the best of both worlds: secluded nature spot with a fun city to explore nearby. The luxurious tree house sleeps up to four and provides an amazing bathroom with a walk-in shower and heated floors. "This place is great for that person who loves being in nature but no longer feels the need to 'rough' it. It was worth every penny," according to one review.

Don't miss: Now is one of the best times to buy camping gear—here's how to find great deals

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule