The 4 questions that signal you are taking too much market risk 

Things were pretty good for investors in late 1999 and late 2007 also; both times were preceded by their own walls of worry for investors to climb. Yet both times investors squandered years of gains, many of whom never regained enough confidence to ride out those bears or get back into the stock market. You may have heard the expression after both market declines, “My 401(k) turned into a 201(k),” meaning people’s retirement accounts took 50 percent haircuts.

Is it fair for me to connect today’s stock market to those two past stock market eras? I think it is. It is my job to prepare clients for possibilities that their own risk tolerance can’t accept. History repeats itself, and it’s high time to make sure you’re not suckered by the next bear market.

The most important thing for you to know about the next market downturn is not what you’d expect. The yield curve, Federal Reserve Bank interest-rate policy, trade tariffs and stock buybacks are all very important to investors. But there is something else that supersedes those topics, and it's personal. I'm talking about investor complacency — your potential complacency.

Being a complacent investor is not the same thing as being an aggressive or conservative investor. It means you have not taken basic steps to understand how much risk you're taking in an investment portfolio. Do you expect stocks to rise over the next 10 years as much as in the last 10 years? If the answer is yes and you're an aggressive investor and you lose a lot of money in a bear market, then fine, you've accepted that risk. My concern is for the investor who is not aggressive but is not fully aware of how risky their portfolio has become because of the rising stock market since the Great Recession.