These 5 simple body language tricks can help you build trust with anyone

Most millennials have come of age in a world of instant messages, emails and texts. While they're often highly efficient at digital communication, face-to-face interactions don't always come so easily.

Those just starting their careers should be extra careful about the messages they're sending without even saying a word. Your body language can send a message you might not intend about who you are—and you want to communicate that you're reliable and honest.

To get ahead, strong professional relationships are key and those connections are largely built on a perceived level of trust. Within the office, trustworthy people are more likely to be given responsibility and independence.

To this end, pay attention to how you sit and stand. Slumped shoulders, downcast eyes and folded arms might seem harmless but they can convey dishonesty or a lack of self-confidence, according to Kasia and Patryk Wezowski, founders of the Center for Body Language. They can even short circuit a career.

Luckily, simple body language adjustments can help you build trust with anyone, they explain in their book "Master the Science of Body Language and Maximize Your Success."

Here are five simple moves to help you project trust and get buy-in for your ideas: