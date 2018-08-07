Cramer's charts say Costco and Target are ready for pullbacks, but Walmart's a buy   

Much of the stock market seems to agree that in the e-commerce industry, there can only be one winner, and that that winner will undoubtedly be Amazon.

But for CNBC's Jim Cramer, the truth "is a little more complicated," he said Tuesday. "In reality, online shopping is still a rapidly growing category with room for more than one player."

Big-box chains like Walmart and Target have realized that, the "Mad Money" host said. Both companies have upped their spending on e-commerce and leveraged their brick-and-mortar locations in the process, leading to the rise of "buy online, pick up in store," fondly known in the industry as BOPUS.

So, to see whether these "old-school retailers" can really start taking digital market share, Cramer enlisted the help of technician Tim Collins, his colleague at RealMoney.com.