Cramer's lightning round: 'I don't want to be in any stock' levered to solar   

Vivint Solar: "They just reported, but I'm going to make this observation, OK? I was talking to someone from the Philadelphia Eagles who was saying to me, 'Hey, do you have any solar stocks? Do you have any environmental stocks?' I said, 'Whoa!' If we're cutting the standards in terms of how much gasoline you use per car, the CAFE standards, I don't want to be in any stock that's levered to solar."

Canopy Growth Corp.: "Here's the problem: [the] stock ran up because of the Canadian vote [to legalize recreational marijuana], and then the Canadian vote happens and then there's no more catalyst. Now it's a siege until we see what kind of beverages they're going to be offering, what kind of different candies, what kind of food, chewing gum, and when we get that, then that stock will be moving again."

GTT Communications, Inc.: "I know that it[s latest earnings report] was considered to be a miss. You know I think that that's a very inexpensive stock that is doing quite well. I think it might be an opportunity, but I've got to see it calm down. It is just too- I mean, it's kind of like in free-fall right now. Let's wait a bit [and] maybe have them back on the show."

FMC Corp.: "It's had a nice pullback. I think it's absolutely terrific. You get two for one there, you get crop protection and you've got lithium."