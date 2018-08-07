This 29-year-old digital nomad is making millions while traveling the US in his van

When Jack Mann's alarm clock goes off in the morning, you won't find him knotting his tie and rushing out of the house to the subway. He'll be throwing on a pair of shorts, hopping out of his van and taking a hike around a national park.

Only once he's explored his new ZIP code for the day will he settle down and check in on his work.

"Waking up with the excitement of a new location, the lure of adventure and the curiosity of the unknown out the window or around the next corner makes you feel a different type of alive," Mann told CNBC Make It.

He's what's known as a digital nomad — a new breed of enterprising individuals who make their living while traveling the world. He and his girlfriend, Hanna, hit the road late last year when his business took off and have since worked their way through 15,000 miles and 11 U.S. states in their converted 2006 Mercedes Sprinter van.