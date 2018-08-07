Ongoing California wildfire is now the state's largest ever in recorded history

A sprawling blaze in Northern California grew on Monday into the largest wildfire ever recorded in the state, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire, the Mendocino Complex Fire reached 283,800 acres, surpassing 2017's Thomas Fire as the largest in California's modern history.

Fire officials expect it to take several more days to fully contain the blaze.

"Unfortunately, they're not going to get a break anytime soon," Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday. "It's pretty doggone hot and dry, and it's going to stay that way."

Some areas in Central and Northern California could see temperatures reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 15 miles per hour, with higher gusts that could fan the flames and spread embers, he said. Environmentalists and some politicians say the uptick in the intensity of the state's wildfire season may be linked in part to climate change.

The Mendocino Complex Fire has destroyed at least 75 homes and forced thousands to flee.

It is one of 17 major wildfires burning across California that prompted Trump to declare a "major disaster" in the state on Sunday, ordering federal funding to be made available to help recovery efforts.

—Reuters and NBC News contributed to this report.