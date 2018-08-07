Tight races in Tuesday's elections provide a critical test for the GOP's midterm chances

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images
Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., prepares for a CQ podcast with Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., in Hart Building on July 12, 2018.
Michigan is one of the 10 states that Trump won in 2016 where a Democratic senator faces re-election this year. For now, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow appears pretty safe in a state the president carried by less than a percentage point.
Trump endorsed Army veteran John James in the Republican primary to challenge Stabenow, calling him a "potential Republican Star." Trump predicted that James would beat Stabenow — but early polls of potential general election matchups show the incumbent with a comfortable edge over both James and businessman Sandy Pensler, another top contender in the GOP primary.
The state also has two House races and a gubernatorial contest expected to be tight in November. Former Obama administration Defense Department official Elissa Slotkin will face Michigan State University professor Chris Smith in the Democratic primary for Michigan's 8th District. The winner will take on GOP Rep. Mike Bishop in a race that nonpartisan election analysts consider a toss-up.
Another toss-up race will take place in Michigan's 11th District. Republican Rep. Dave Trott's retirement opened up the seat. The primary is crowded on both the Republican and Democratic sides as about 10 candidates total vie for the office.
The race for Michigan governor will test the direction of both major parties in the Midwest. On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Gretchen Whitmer faces off against public health official Abdul El-Sayed and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar. El-Sayed has tried to capture Michigan's progressive wing: both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and New York City-area Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have campaigned for him.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, considered a more moderate GOP official than the president, is term limited. Trump has endorsed state Attorney General Bill Schuette in the GOP gubernatorial primary. His opponents include Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.