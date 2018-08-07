Tight races in Tuesday's elections provide a critical test for the GOP's midterm chances

In red Kansas, President Donald Trump has a chance to disrupt what should be a relatively smooth gubernatorial race for his Republican Party. On Monday, the president endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach over incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in the GOP primary. Kobach was one of the biggest proponents of Trump's repeated, unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election.

He became a member of Trump's voter fraud commission, which even numerous Republican secretaries of State slammed last year before it was disbanded. If he wins the primary, it could make November's general election competitive despite the fact that Trump carried the state by about 20 percentage points in 2016.

In a tweet Monday, Trump called Kobach "a strong and early supporter" who "will be a GREAT governor."

On the Democratic primary side, a crowded field includes state Sen. Laura Kelly and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

Two GOP-held House seats in Kansas could also be competitive in November as Democrats try to flip the 23 GOP seats needed to take a House majority. In the 3rd District, multiple Democratic candidates aim to challenge Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. The race is among a few primaries Tuesday that will test whether Midwestern Democrats prefer candidates who champion progressive policies, or those considered more centrist and better able to compete in a general election for a swing seat.

In Kansas' 2nd District, Democrat Paul Davis runs unopposed as he tries to flip a red seat vacated by GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins' retirement. In a crowded Republican field, leading candidates include state Sens. Steve Fitzgerald and Caryn Tyson.