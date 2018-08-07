Tesla shares surge 10% after Elon Musk shocks market with tweet about going private

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shocked investors Tuesday by floating the idea of taking the company private, in what would be the largest deal of its kind.

The step would remove the public spotlight from the company, which has been burning through cash and struggling to meet production targets. It also suggests Musk feels constrained running Tesla as a public company.

"First, a final decision has not yet been made, but the reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best," Musk said in the post.

"As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders," he added.

Being public also requires Tesla to publicly report quarterly earnings, and puts "enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term," he said.

Tesla is also the most heavily shorted publicly traded company, which exposes it to attacks from large numbers from short sellers, he said.

Musk added in a tweet that investor support for the plan "is confirmed," and that the only reason the decision is not certain yet is that it would be contingent on a shareholder vote.

Tesla shares reopened Tuesday up more than 10 percent after being halted for more than an hour. Ahead of the series of tweets, Tesla shares were already trading higher on a report of a new stake from the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund.

Musk first hinted at his plans to take Tesla private in a series of tweets sent out Tuesday afternoon.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," the initial tweet said. But the plan Musk laid out did not mention anything about that funding.