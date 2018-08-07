Just two LGBTQ women currently serve in Congress—these 6 candidates could change that

In 1998, Tammy Baldwin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming Wisconsin's first female representative and the nation's first openly LGBTQ federal legislator. In 2012, Baldwin won a race for the U.S. Senate, and Krysten Sinema was elected to represent Arizona's 9th district in Congress. They have remained the country's only women LGBTQ federal policy-makers since.

But the 2018 midterm elections, and these six candidates, could change that.

According to Politico, of the 476 women originally running for U.S. House seats, 165 have won primaries and 136 still have primaries ahead. Of the 54 women who filed to run for the U.S. Senate, nine won primaries and 27 still have primaries ahead. The New York Times reports that there are "more than 400 gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender candidates running for office this year — a record number, according to groups that track such data."

None of the six candidates featured here has held an elected office before, but they bring experience from the White House, the military, U.S. intelligence agencies and non-profit organizations.

These are the candidates that could quadruple the number of LGBTQ women serving in the House and Senate: