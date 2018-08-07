Why Elon Musk wants to take Tesla private

Initially, it wasn't clear if the CEO's proclamation was in jest — "420" is a popular code endorsing cannabis consumption. But Musk was dead serious.

In fact, Musk has signaled his wish to privatize the electric vehicle maker before. For example, he told Rolling Stone in November 2017, "It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company." But Musk delivered his informal proposal on Tuesday seemingly out of the blue.

By Tuesday afternoon, Musk made a more formal statement about privatizing Tesla in a company blog post.

There are several reasons why Musk might want to go private:

Keep competitive information secret: As a privately held company, Tesla would not have to disclose information that could give competitors an edge.

By contrast, Tesla now makes quarterly disclosures about debt levels, personnel changes, executive compensation, how many cars are being produced and delivered, various lawsuits the company is facing, recent personnel changes, and its views of risks and competitors.

Align with long-term shareholder interests: As Musk alluded to in his letter, owners of privately-held companies can maintain control over every operational decision without running afoul of shareholders' quarterly expectations.

He wrote that being public "puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term."

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gave CNBC similar reasons why Tesla might want to be private: