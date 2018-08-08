25,000 students voted on the No. 1 internship — and it isn't Google or Facebook

When researching internships, don't just consider buzzy names such as Google and Facebook. According to career site WayUp, some of the best internships are being offered by companies that students might overlook.

For the second year in a row, WayUp has reviewed thousands of nominations from college students and recent grads to find out where interns from across the country report top experiences. Nearly 25,000 interns responded this year and their nominations were further analyzed by a panel of independent experts. These panelists reviewed programs based on diversity, uniqueness and the rate of hire after completing the program.

The 2018 Top 100 Internship Programs list included bold-faced names in tech and business, such as Google and Facebook. It also highlighted some companies most students and grads may not yet know, such as cryptocurrency startup Coinbase and established Fortune 500 companies, such as Gallagher, the insurer. The list's top spot went to the internship program from KPMG, one of the "Big 4" audit, tax and advisory service firms which include Deloitte, PwC and EY.

WayUp CEO Liz Wessel tells CNBC Make It that KPMG earned its top distinction thanks to its high conversion rates and a program that allows interns to create their own internship and travel internationally. In a year, the firm takes on approximately 3,300 interns. Most interns at KPMG are paid approximately $24 an hour, according to jobs and salary website Glassdoor.

Of course, KPMG and its internship program is likely well-known to accounting students, but its program and others like it on the Top 100 list can inspire other students and recent grads to better understand the range of companies committed to recruiting new talent. Top 100 companies such as Travelers and John Deere hold conferences specifically for their interns. Other companies such as Chick-fil-A and Lincoln Electric offer opportunities for interns to connect with C-level executives.