3D printing stock surges 30% after big earnings beat

Computer manufacturer 3D Systems shares skyrocketed on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Shares soared as much as 36 percent, putting the stock on track for its best day since Feb. 17, 2011. The company reported earnings after the bell Tuesday of 6 cents per share, crushing expectations of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the quarter was $176.6 million, well-above the estimated $165.9 million, according to Thomson.

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, which were driven by strong revenue growth, including growth in both printer revenue and units as we continue to improve execution and are seeing the early returns on our investments in both innovation and go-to-market," said CEO Vyomesh Joshi in the earnings release on Tuesday.

The South Carolina-based company also announced that it would partner with machine maker Georg Fischer to manufacture integrated solutions at lower operating costs. The companies plan to debut their first combined product in at the International Manufacturing Technology Show in September.

3D Systems manufactures devices for the medical, aerospace, automotive and entertainment industries with their 3D printing solutions. The company also focuses on simulation and virtual planning for the healthcare industry.