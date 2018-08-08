4 ways real estate can turbocharge your retirement income

True believers recommend a range of possible real estate plays, from real estate investment trusts to rental-property purchases to shares in crowdfunding ventures that redo houses or buy commercial property. The risks and opportunities run the gamut.

"Among all the private investment opportunities, real estate typically outperforms other asset classes and is usually less volatile," said Brian Dally, CEO and co-founder of Groundfloor, a firm that lends investor money to house flippers and other developers. "In addition, people are familiar with the idea of homeownership, so real estate investing isn't overly complicated to comprehend."

"Real estate can be a great asset class and diversification tool," said Jeffrey Feinstein, a vice president with Lenox Advisors in New York City. "It's typically not directly correlated to the [other financial] markets and can provide income from rentals or refinancing. Hold period is around four to 10 years, so it can be looked at as a long-term, retirement-friendly strategy."

The median price of single-family homes hit $318,000 in the first quarter of 2018, up from $257,400 in the first quarter of 2007, overcoming the losses homeowners suffered in the Great Recession, according to Bureau of Census data.

Yet after nine straight years of real estate gains, there are mounting concerns that residential real estate is nearing another bubble, and the national average does not reflect a rise everywhere.

Feinstein also noted that the investor must be willing to keep money tied up and be able to weather real estate dips — that median dropped to 208,400 in early 2009, for example. "You don't have access to the capital at all times, unlike a brokerage account, and there's often market risk you can't control," he said.

Here is an overview of the most common ways real estate can boost your retirement income.