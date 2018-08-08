ABN Amro beats analyst expectations in the second quarter with net profits of $799 million

ABN AMRO beat analysts' expectations and reported Wednesday a profit of 688 million euros ($799.5 million) for the second quarter of the year.

Though from a year ago, the bank's profits saw a 28 percent contraction, they were still above Reuters' analysts expectations of about 552.5 million euros ($642 million).

The Dutch bank argued that impairments were below the previous quarter, but they were still "elevated as challenges remain in certain sectors."

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Clifford Abrahams, chief financial officer of ABN AMRO, mentioned heath care in the Netherlands and global offshore energy sectors as the areas contributing to higher impairments.

"Overall our asset quality is good and we are benefiting from a benign economy particularly here in the Netherlands. So we expect impairments for the full year to remain below our through-the-cycle average of 25 to 30 basis points," Abrahams pointed out.

Here are some of the key highlights for the second quarter:

Operating income reached 2.29 billion euros, down 8 percent from a year ago

Operating expenses stood at 1.26 billion euros, down also 8 percent from a year ago.