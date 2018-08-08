Amazon now lets you pick up Whole Foods orders from a store in 30 minutes without leaving your car

Amazon Prime members can now order groceries from Whole Foods and pick them up from a store within an hour, the e-commerce giant announced Wednesday.

Subscribers to Amazon's Prime service can order food from the Prime Now app and choose the pickup delivery option. Then they can drive to the designated Whole Foods store, wait in a reserved parking spot, and someone will come and put the groceries in the car.

The service is starting in Sacramento, CA. and Virginia Beach, VA., with more cities getting the offering later in the year. Users whose orders are $35 or more can pick up their groceries in as little as an hour or in 30 minutes by paying $4.99.

Amazon has been trying to boost its grocery business since acquiring Whole Foods last year by slashing prices and expanding the delivery areas across the U.S., as it battles Walmart and others who have launched their own food delivery services.

"Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car," Stephenie Landry, worldwide vice president of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants, said in a statement on Wednesday.

