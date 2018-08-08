Futures point to steady start for Asian stocks after Wall Street gains on earnings

Wall Street rose on Tuesday, with the churn of positive earnings overshadowing investor concerns over recently proposed tariffs in the U.S.-China trade dispute. Through Friday, S&P 500 earnings are up 24 percent in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.28 percent to finish at 2,858.45, only 0.5 percent away from its record high of 2,872.87 set in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent, or 126.73 points, to close at 25,628.91 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.31 percent to 7,883.66.

The pick-up in sentiment came despite a backdrop of elevated trade tensions after China last week said it was preparing tariffs, ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, on some $60 billion in U.S. imports.

That came after U.S. President Donald Trump asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider increasing proposed duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from an earlier announced 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the USTR said on Tuesday that 25 percent U.S. tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese goods will take effect on August 23. An earlier wave of duties on $34 billion in Chinese imports took effect on July 6.

Chinese stocks had rebounded on Tuesday after taking a hit in recent sessions, with the Shanghai Composite jumping more than 2 percent on the back of four consecutive sessions of declines. Gains in Chinese shares in the last session came amid optimism over increased government spending on infrastructure, according to Reuters.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, eased overnight. The index last stood at 95.216. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 111.34 at 7:17 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the earnings front, Asian corporates reporting results on Wednesday include Japan Display, CJ E&M and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Ahead, July trade data from China is expected at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN.