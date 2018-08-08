Black women have to work an extra 8 months to make the same wages as white men

"Half of our population is earning less than they should be," Wilson said. "That has a broader impact on communities, family and the economy."

Continuing economic growth is beneficial to everyone, said Wilson. Even though the economy is currently doing well in many areas, slow wage growth has been a sore point.

"It's one thing to narrow the gap in terms of equalizing men and women's pay, but we should also think about the level where we're equalizing pay," Wilson said. "We want all wages to be going up."

In recent years, the gap has widened instead of narrowing.

"The day is later this year than it was last year," Wilson said. In 2017, Black Women's Equal Pay Day was July 31.

The wage gap is still apparent when you control for either gender or race. Black and Latino men make less than their white and Asian counterparts, the same gap as is seen in women's earnings. In addition, women make less than their male counterparts for every demographic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Quarterly data from 2017 to 2018 has shown that while earnings have gone up slightly for all, the gaps in wages have remained and in some cases have gotten worse.