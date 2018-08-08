GOP Rep. Chris Collins' insider-trading arrest puts a deep-red seat on the House battlefield

Nonpartisan election analysis site Cook Political Report moved its rating for the district to "likely" Republican from "solid" Republican on Wednesday. A scandal can cause a 10- to 12-percentage-point swing and Collins' arrest is "perhaps on the more severe side," tweeted Nate Silver, data guru and editor in chief of analytics site FiveThirtyEight.

Liberals seized on the news of Collins' arrest almost immediately. The New York Working Families Party started to raise money for the Democratic candidate in the race, Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray. The party said "we can defeat this corrupt Trump Republican and win this seat in November." Collins was Trump's first supporter in Congress during the 2016 campaign.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also contended that "this seat is firmly in play for Democrats."

On the other side of the aisle, the GOP indicated that they were taking the matter seriously. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called for a "prompt and thorough" investigation into the allegations and removed Collins from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Insider trading is a clear violation of the public trust," Ryan said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which is dedicated to electing GOP House candidates, considers the charges against Collins "very serious," according to spokesman Matt Gorman.

"We will let the facts come to light and trust the judicial system as we continue to assess his reelection campaign," he said in a statement.

The Collins campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on how the representative's arrest could affect the race.

In an earlier statement, Collins' attorneys said he will "mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name." They added: "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."