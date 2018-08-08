Politics

GOP Rep. Chris Collins' insider-trading arrest puts a deep-red seat on the House battlefield

  • GOP Rep. Chris Collins' arrest on insider trading charges makes his deep red district more competitive in November's House elections.
  • Supporters of his Democratic opponent, Nate McMurray, have already started to raise money on Collins' indictment.
  • Still, the 27th District favors Republicans, as it voted overwhelmingly for both Collins and President Donald Trump in 2016.
Republican Rep. Chris Collins' arrest and indictment on insider trading charges Wednesday suddenly makes his safe red congressional district a lot more interesting in November's midterm elections.

The New York 27th District, lodged between Buffalo and Rochester in the western part of the state, has grown more Republican since Collins first won it narrowly in 2012. The area backed President Donald Trump by nearly 25 percentage points in 2016, while Collins breezed to re-election with about 67 percent of the vote.

The stain of the insider-trading accusations quickly makes the district more competitive — although it still favors Republicans. Regardless, the GOP cannot afford another contested seat in the state as it fights to stop Democrats from winning the 23 Republican-held seats the party needs to take a House majority.

Nonpartisan election analysis site Cook Political Report moved its rating for the district to "likely" Republican from "solid" Republican on Wednesday. A scandal can cause a 10- to 12-percentage-point swing and Collins' arrest is "perhaps on the more severe side," tweeted Nate Silver, data guru and editor in chief of analytics site FiveThirtyEight.

Liberals seized on the news of Collins' arrest almost immediately. The New York Working Families Party started to raise money for the Democratic candidate in the race, Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray. The party said "we can defeat this corrupt Trump Republican and win this seat in November." Collins was Trump's first supporter in Congress during the 2016 campaign.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also contended that "this seat is firmly in play for Democrats."

On the other side of the aisle, the GOP indicated that they were taking the matter seriously. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called for a "prompt and thorough" investigation into the allegations and removed Collins from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Insider trading is a clear violation of the public trust," Ryan said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which is dedicated to electing GOP House candidates, considers the charges against Collins "very serious," according to spokesman Matt Gorman.

"We will let the facts come to light and trust the judicial system as we continue to assess his reelection campaign," he said in a statement.

The Collins campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on how the representative's arrest could affect the race.

In an earlier statement, Collins' attorneys said he will "mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name." They added: "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

The fate of the campaign

Still, the case will hang over Collins' head if he continues to run for re-election. On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said the "allegations against Rep. Collins demand a prompt and thorough investigation by the House Ethics Committee." The Wisconsin Republican added that Collins would no longer serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Collins already won the primary for New York's 27th congressional District in June. It is unclear now whether he could be removed from or replaced on the ballot in November.

Nick Gravante, a white collar defense attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner in New York, said he thinks Collins will not leave the House while the case proceeds.

"I think that if he's going to mount a defense that he did nothing wrong I expect him to stay in office," he said.

The GOP would have a "crisis" on its hands if Collins gets convicted this year while running for re-election, and the representative will likely face pressure to resign, said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School.

The New York State Board of Elections did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on whether replacing Collins would be possible at this point.

As of the end of June, Collins had easily raised and spent more money than McMurray in his re-election campaign. The Democrat had less than $100,000 on hand at the time.

McMurray has hardly run as a centrist in trying to win the 27th District, which is a strategy other Democratic candidates have pursued as they try to flip GOP-held seats. He has run on Medicare for all, free and reduced college tuition, and marijuana legalization, among other proposals.

— CNBC's Brian Schwartz contributed to this report

