GOP Rep. Chris Collins' insider-trading arrest puts a deep-red seat on the House battlefield

Still, the case will hang over Collins' head if he continues to run for re-election. On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said the "allegations against Rep. Collins demand a prompt and thorough investigation by the House Ethics Committee." The Wisconsin Republican added that Collins would no longer serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Collins already won the primary for New York's 27th congressional District in June. It is unclear now whether he could be removed from or replaced on the ballot in November.
Nick Gravante, a white collar defense attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner in New York, said he thinks Collins will not leave the House while the case proceeds.
"I think that if he's going to mount a defense that he did nothing wrong I expect him to stay in office," he said.
The GOP would have a "crisis" on its hands if Collins gets convicted this year while running for re-election, and the representative will likely face pressure to resign, said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School.
The New York State Board of Elections did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on whether replacing Collins would be possible at this point.
As of the end of June, Collins had easily raised and spent more money than McMurray in his re-election campaign. The Democrat had less than $100,000 on hand at the time.
McMurray has hardly run as a centrist in trying to win the 27th District, which is a strategy other Democratic candidates have pursued as they try to flip GOP-held seats. He has run on Medicare for all, free and reduced college tuition, and marijuana legalization, among other proposals.
— CNBC's
Brian Schwartz
contributed to this report