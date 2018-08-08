Kodiak wasn't exactly making significant strides, but it was not something Joel was willing to give up, either. So in 2004, he quit his job as an analyst at a management consulting company to work on Kodiak full time, with his retired dad, Richard, helping him out. That year, Kodiak did $150,000 in revenue.

The bootstrapping wasn't easy. Joel says his wife, Colleen, was incredibly supportive of his entrepreneurial endeavors, but with young kids, times were tough, and he says he wouldn't have blamed her if she ever told him to quit chasing his pancake dream. But she never did.

"Beyond being really tight financially, I was working super long days with Kodiak Cakes, fixing up homes, buying and selling cars, and even opened up two cookie shops that died and caused us to lose a lot of money," Joel says." For my kids, they were young enough at the time to not understand the implications of the uncertainty, so to them, we had this cool pancake brand that they loved."

When it was time for Kodiak Cakes to hire a chief operating officer in 2009, the same year Richard took a step back from the day-to-day of the company, Joel brought on Cameron Smith, who was fresh out of college.

"I didn't have the money for someone with lots of experience," Joel says. "He seemed like he had a lot of drive and problem-solving skills beyond his years, though, so I hired him, and he grew into that co-founder/partner role quickly."

Joel repaid his generous neighbor in 2010; he didn't want anything but his money back, so Joel gave him the same $13,000 plus a $500 gift card as a thank you. By then it had been a decade of hustle, and the company had still only done $1.4 million in revenue that year.

And there were two occasions when Joel had to borrow money from his father (which came from a home equity line), he says. The first time, in 2009, Kodiak had inadvertently oversold a promotion at Safeway, which cost the business $50,000. Joel's dad lent him the funds, which Joel paid back within a year.

The second time came in 2012 for a much more exciting reason: Kodiak scored its first Target order for nationwide distribution. Joel needed $200,000 he didn't have to make it happen.

"I was hesitant to ask my dad, knowing he was in his 70s and couldn't afford to lose that money," Joel says. "But he believed in Kodiak Cakes and was happy to lend the money."