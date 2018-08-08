Meet Rashida Tlaib, the first Muslim woman in Congress

On Tuesday night Rashida Tlaib won the Democratic nomination in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, clearing the path for her to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress, according to the Associated Press.
There are no Republican or third-party challengers in the race, and so Tlaib will run unopposed in November and begin her two-year term in January. She will replace long time Rep. John Conyers, 89, who stepped down in December due to health reasons and amid sexual harassment allegations.
"I want people across the country to know that you don't need to sell out," The New York Times reports the 42-year-old saying early Wednesday morning. "You don't have to change who you are to run for office — and that is what this country is about."
Tlaib first made history in 2008 when she was elected State Representative and became the first Muslim woman to hold this position. From 2009 to 2014, she served in the Michigan House and helped to secure millions of dollars for free health clinics, Meals on Wheels programs for seniors and before and after school education funding, according to her campaign website.