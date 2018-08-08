Meet Rashida Tlaib, the first Muslim woman in Congress

Two LGBTQ women currently serve in Congress. Meet the candidates who could change that 10:31 AM ET Tue, 7 Aug 2018 | 01:17

In her speech following Tuesday night's win, Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents, said she will "fight back against every racist and oppressive structure that needs to be dismantled" and called out President Trump for his harsh treatment of immigrants.

"I'm going to push back against everything that's so un-American that's coming out of this administration," she said. "My grandmother told me never to let a bully tell me, "Can I do this?" or "You can't do this."

In 2016, Tlaib was kicked out of a ticketed luncheon in Detroit after heckling Trump, then a presidential nominee, about his policies and past treatment of women. On her website, she explains how she will continue to fight against President Trump's policies, including those pertaining to immigration.

"I'm the daughter of immigrants to this country, and I want those who come to our borders seeking a better life to have the same opportunities I've had," says Tlaib, who is the oldest of 14 children, on her campaign site. "We must provide a clear pathway to citizenship for all undocumented Americans, we must dismantle our deportation machine and detention centers, and we must enhance access to justice for immigrants availing themselves of our legal system."

In addition to fighting for immigration reform, the mother of two says that some of her main priorities once elected to Congress will be to raise minimum wage to $15, to fight for equal pay for women and to prevent cuts to social security, medicaid and medicare.

On Wednesday morning, Tlaib took to Twitter to thank her voters for their support and to express her excitement about serving in Congress.

