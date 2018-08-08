Futures Now

Stocks could plummet 20 to 30 percent next year in biggest drop since financial crisis: Ned Davis Research

Stocks could see biggest drop since financial crisis next year, Ned Davis Research warns
Stocks could see biggest drop since financial crisis next year, Ned Davis Research warns   

The bulls may be treading water.

According to Ned Davis Research's Ed Clissold, there's a high probability a record year-end rally will give way to a painful 2019.

"You could be looking at the first 20 percent-plus decline in the S&P since the financial crisis," the firm's chief U.S. strategist said Tuesday on CNBC's "Futures Now."

His worst-case scenario is a 30 percent plunge next year.

"Our primary list of concerns is on the earnings front," Clissold said. "Earnings growth north of 20 percent isn't sustainable, especially when you're nine years into an economic expansion."

Clissold, a secular bull, isn't calling for a major, drawn-out recession. Nevertheless, he said he's on bear market watch due to warning signs indicating a tired bull market.

"We're certainly a lot further along than we were a couple of years ago certainly in the economic cycle," Clissold said. "From a technical standpoint, leadership has certainly gone from being more aggressive to more defensive. ... More defensive sectors like health care, utilities, staples and telecom have been leading as of late."

Despite his cautiousness, Clissold hasn't officially downgraded his positive outlook on U.S. stocks. His S&P 500 year-end price target is 2,900 — about a 1.5 percent gain from current levels. He said stocks could soon see a short-lived pullback mainly do to seasonal trends at any time, and then grab gains as the year winds down.

"From [the] 2009 lows, whenever we got a pause, we'd break out of what we'd call a breadth thrust. You'd get a huge percentage of stocks moving up together, and that's a sign of a very healthy market," Clissold said. "We haven't gotten one since the February correction, and that's a change in character. It doesn't mean the market can't rally for a while. But, that's what happens at the end of a bull market, not at a beginning for a bull market."

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
.TR15GSPL
---
S&P Consumer Stpls
---
S&P Utilities
---
.TR15GSPA
---
S&P 500
---

More From Futures Now

Videos

  • Futures Now, August 7, 2018
    Futures Now, August 7, 2018   

    A correction is coming, warns Ned Davis Research. Crude gets a boost from Trump's Iran sanctions. And bitcoin is back above $7,000, and one trader says it's headed even higher. With CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis and the Futures Now Traders, Scott Nations and Jeff Kilburg, both at the CME.

  • Wall Street angst is essentially overdone, top market watcher says
    Wall Street angst is essentially overdone, top market watcher says   

    PNC Financial’s Jeffrey Mills believes the fundamental earnings story will ultimately win out.

  • Futures Now FULL SHOW
    Futures Now, August 2, 2018   

    PNC's top market watcher says Wall Street angst is overdone. Why one trader isn't buying the greenback. And a technician says these are the next best levels to buy bitcoin. With CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis and the Futures Now Traders, Jim Iuorio and Jeff Kilburg, both at the CME.

Host Bio & Watch Now

Trader Bios

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...