The 15 cities where a teacher’s salary goes the furthest 

 Hero Images | Getty Images

In states like West Virginia and Oklahoma tens of thousands of public school teachers have gone on strike over the past year.

The states with protesting teachers are also the among states that pay teachers the least, and in the United States, the amount teachers make can vary greatly according to geography. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest-paid 10 percent of high school teachers earn less than $38,180 and the highest-paid 10 percent earn more than $92,920.

The most recent figures from the National Center for Education Statistics indicate that teachers in the United States earn an average salary of $58,064. But adjusted for cost of living, many teachers in the country's biggest cities may be earning wages that feel like far less.

Job site Indeed recently analyzed job postings and salary data for teachers in the 25 largest metro areas in the United States and adjusted salaries for cost of living.

Here's where it pays most to be a teacher, according to Indeed:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

15. Philadelphia, PA

Average salary: $45,434
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $42,754

14. Charlotte, NC

Average salary: $41,308
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $43,993

13. Jacksonville, FL

Average salary: $42,534
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $44,320

12. Tampa, FL

Average salary: $44,992
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $45,082

11. Orlando, FL

Average salary: $45,009
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $45,909

10. Dallas, TX

Average salary: $47,633
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $47,538

9. Austin, TX

Average salary: $48,299
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $48,299

8. St. Louis, MO

Average salary: $44,899
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $49,030

Houston, Texas
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

7. Houston, TX

Average salary: $50,662
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $49,851

6. Detroit, MI

Average salary: $48,010
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $49,978

5. Memphis, TN

Average salary: $47,020
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $51,252

4. San Antonio, TX

Average salary: $49,533
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $52,307

3. Atlanta, GA

Average salary: $51,539
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $53,446

2. Richmond, VA

Average salary: $53,477
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $55,563

1. Seattle, WA

Average salary: $62,557
Salary adjusted for cost of living: $55,989

Seattle skyline
Mike Kane | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Seattle skyline

According to Indeed, teachers in Seattle earn an annual average salary of $62,557. However, when adjusted for cost of living, teachers' wages in Seattle look more like $55,989.

Following Seattle is Richmond, Virginia, where cost of living actually plays to the advantage of teachers. Indeed's analysts found that teachers in Richmond make an average of $53,477 a year, which translates to $55,563 when adjusted for cost of living.

Notably missing from the list are expensive cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, where the cost of living puts a serious dent in teacher salaries. A report from the National Center for Education Statistics found that one in five teachers works a second job to make ends meet, and a survey from the Department of Education found that 94 percent of teachers spend their own funds on school supplies.

