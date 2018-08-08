The 15 cities where a teacher’s salary goes the furthest 

In states like West Virginia and Oklahoma tens of thousands of public school teachers have gone on strike over the past year.

The states with protesting teachers are also the among states that pay teachers the least, and in the United States, the amount teachers make can vary greatly according to geography. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest-paid 10 percent of high school teachers earn less than $38,180 and the highest-paid 10 percent earn more than $92,920.

The most recent figures from the National Center for Education Statistics indicate that teachers in the United States earn an average salary of $58,064. But adjusted for cost of living, many teachers in the country's biggest cities may be earning wages that feel like far less.

Job site Indeed recently analyzed job postings and salary data for teachers in the 25 largest metro areas in the United States and adjusted salaries for cost of living.

Here's where it pays most to be a teacher, according to Indeed: