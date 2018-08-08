Using a balance-transfer card, you can move debt from a credit card with a high interest rate to one that temporarily charges no interest, providing you with a window of time to focus on paying off your balance.

Since the average U.S. household with revolving credit card debt pays almost $900 in interest each year, using these cards responsibly can get you out of debt faster and at a lower cost.

But with so many different cards to choose from, it's hard to know which one is right for you.

To determine which card offers the best deal overall, CNBC Make It analyzed 25 of the most popular credit cards designed to help users pay off debt in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how long it would take to pay off a range of debts at different rates, and how much interest you'd pay with each card. We also considered reward offers and other perks, as well as downsides, such as late fees and penalty interest rates.

Based on the data, here is our No. 1 choice, our runner up and some other good options that may be better suited to your lifestyle.