Media

Apple is getting a new show from the stars of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

  • Apple has purchased Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day's new comedy series, sources familiar with the matter said.
  • The 30-minute scripted series series will be about working at a video game development studio.
  • This is the first time McElhenney and Day have worked together since starring in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Actors Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day 
Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images
Actors Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day 

Apple's latest move into original content comes in the form of a new comedy series from the stars of FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," according to sources familiar with the matter.

Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day will produce a half-hour scripted comedy starring McElhenney, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the show hasn't been publicly announced. The series, which doesn't yet have a title, will be about working at a video game development studio. Variety was first to publish the news.

The show comes from RCG (McElhenney and Day's production company), Lionsgate's 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. McElhenney created and starred in "It's Always Sunny."

Apple earmarked $1 billion to spend on content over the next year in Aug. 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal. Since then, it's announced deals with Oprah and Sesame Workshop, among others.

What Apple's deal with Oprah means for the future of content
What Apple's deal with Oprah means for the future of content   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
FOXA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...