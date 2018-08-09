Apple is getting a new show from the stars of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Apple's latest move into original content comes in the form of a new comedy series from the stars of FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," according to sources familiar with the matter.

Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day will produce a half-hour scripted comedy starring McElhenney, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the show hasn't been publicly announced. The series, which doesn't yet have a title, will be about working at a video game development studio. Variety was first to publish the news.

The show comes from RCG (McElhenney and Day's production company), Lionsgate's 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. McElhenney created and starred in "It's Always Sunny."

Apple earmarked $1 billion to spend on content over the next year in Aug. 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal. Since then, it's announced deals with Oprah and Sesame Workshop, among others.