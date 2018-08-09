Bonds

US Treasury yields slip ahead of inflation, Fed remarks

  • Coming up Thursday, investors will focus on key economic data including jobless claims and producer price index (PPI) data, both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $18 billion in 30-year bonds. The size of three separate bills, all due to be auctioned next week, will also be announced.

U.S. government debt prices edged higher on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.958 percent at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.113 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

Markets around the world are pointing in different directions Thursday, as investors monitor the latest developments in the trade spat between the U.S. and China.

On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure after Beijing announced it would counter the most recent round of U.S. tariffs with its own. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced a 25 percent charge on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods.

In total, 333 goods have been picked out by China, including vehicles, various types of fuels, recyclables and fiber optical cables. It followed an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office that the States would begin gathering levies on an additional $16 billion in Chinese goods from later this month.

Global economic backdrop resilient amid trade uncertainty, analyst says
On the central banking front, another member of the U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to speak, a week after the Fed held fire on raising interest rates. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is seen to be participating in a group media interview in Chicago.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---

