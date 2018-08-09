Buffalo Wild Wings wants to add sports betting to its menu

Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to become your one stop shop for beer, wings, sports and sports betting.

The chicken wing and sports bar chain is exploring new business opportunities opened up by the newly expanded sports betting laws after a May ruling by the Supreme Court lifted a federal restriction on legal betting, according to ESPN.

"As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests," a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson told ESPN. "We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand."

The chicken wing chain, which operates locations in all 50 states, will likely need to partner with a group that is already offering sports betting, since licensing requirements vary state by state.

