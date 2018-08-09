Survey: When considering a new job, men and women prioritize different things

Men and women value different things when job-hunting, according to a new survey released by Glassdoor.

The job site polled 1,151 U.S. adults, all working or actively seeking work, to determine the top factors men and women consider when applying to jobs.

For women surveyed, factors associated with convenience are key. A significantly higher percentage of women favored work-life balance (47 percent of women vs. 39 percent of men), flexible work arrangements (49 percent vs. 35 percent) and shorter commutes (52 percent vs. 43 percent). Women also preferred employers that offered transparency in their full pay and benefits packages (48 percent vs. 40 percent) and could explain how they'd grow within the company after joining (44 percent vs. 34 percent).

"They want a company that demonstrates a positive, transparent and encouraging culture that understands the needs of the workforce," Glassdoor trends expert Amelia Green-Vamos tells CNBC Make It.

Men, on the other hand, were more concerned with a company's financial performance than women (29 percent vs. 23 percent). They were also more likely to use investor pages as a source for researching companies (20 percent vs. 13 percent).

"Men want strong financial success, and [they] use that measure to determine whether the job is a good fit for them," says Green-Vamos.