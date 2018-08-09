VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

Survey: When considering a new job, men and women prioritize different things

Job interview
Bartek Szewczyk | Getty Images

Men and women value different things when job-hunting, according to a new survey released by Glassdoor.

The job site polled 1,151 U.S. adults, all working or actively seeking work, to determine the top factors men and women consider when applying to jobs.

For women surveyed, factors associated with convenience are key. A significantly higher percentage of women favored work-life balance (47 percent of women vs. 39 percent of men), flexible work arrangements (49 percent vs. 35 percent) and shorter commutes (52 percent vs. 43 percent). Women also preferred employers that offered transparency in their full pay and benefits packages (48 percent vs. 40 percent) and could explain how they'd grow within the company after joining (44 percent vs. 34 percent).

"They want a company that demonstrates a positive, transparent and encouraging culture that understands the needs of the workforce," Glassdoor trends expert Amelia Green-Vamos tells CNBC Make It.

Men, on the other hand, were more concerned with a company's financial performance than women (29 percent vs. 23 percent). They were also more likely to use investor pages as a source for researching companies (20 percent vs. 13 percent).

"Men want strong financial success, and [they] use that measure to determine whether the job is a good fit for them," says Green-Vamos.

These are the top 12 most attractive U.S. employers, according to LinkedIn   

These results are particularly useful in helping hiring managers understand how job-seekers make decisions about a company.

"Candidates today are very well researched," says Green-Vamos. "The fact that work from home flexibility is attractive to women means that companies should really consider who their target audience is." An employer who lacks the top factors women look for may find it difficult to attract top female talent.

"Women prefer a company that can accommodate their lifestyle ... and allow them to grow in their career, especially with children in the household," Green-Vamos explains, "whereas men don't seem to indicate that this is important for them."

There were some factors that both men and women prioritized equally, such as a company's track record of promoting from within, favorable business outlook and high salaries.

While men have always been concerned with high salaries, for the most part, this hasn't been the case for women, notes Green-Vamos. "As there's a rise in the initiative to have gender parity, women are becoming much more informed about salary to get pay equity," she explains. "They're doing their research."

