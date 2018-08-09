Watch VP Mike Pence lay out plans for the Space Force as a new military branch

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence is set to lay out on Thursday a detailed plan for President Donald Trump's vision of a Space Force, which would establish a sixth military branch.

Pence's speech at the Pentagon is also expected to coincide with the Defense Department's release of a report about the Space Force, which is required by Congress. Trump made a surprise announcement in June which pushed these plans into action, as he directed the Pentagon to immediately begin the creation of the new branch.

He first floated the Space Force ideaas a part of his national security strategy on March 13, saying "space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea." The president described then how he had originally coined the term as a joke, while discussing U.S. government spending and private investment in space.

The Pentagon's top brass is hesitant to form a new military branch, former Air Force secretary Deborah Lee James told CNBC on July 30.

"None of them are in favor of a space force but they are stuck," James said. "The president has said it and it will be interesting to see how they now deal with it."

Currently the U.S. Air Force manages the domain through the U.S. Space Command. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday threw his support behind the idea of creating a space-focused military command but stopped short of promising the new branch of service that Trump has touted.