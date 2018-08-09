Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie tops ‘women who changed the world’ list

Scientist Marie Curie is seen as the woman who has had the most significant impact on world history, according to a new poll conducted by the BBC.

The Polish-born French physicist and chemist, who's renowned for discovering polonium and radium with her husband, took the crown in the poll, surpassing the likes of monarchs, activists and authors.

Curie also received recognition for her work in radioactivity and was the first person to be awarded two Nobel Prizes ever.

Hot on the heels of Curie's top ranking came activists like Rosa Parks and Emmeline Pankhurst, who came in second and third respectively; and professional pioneers Ada Lovelace, Rosalind Franklin and Marie Stopes, who were also featured in the top 10.