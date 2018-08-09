Meet the 11-year-old drag kid who RuPaul calls 'the future of America'

"Desmond Is Amazing" can rock a runway.

That's the stage name of Desmond Napoles, who at just 11 years old is a drag superstar and an LGBTQ activist from New York City. His first notable break came in 2014 when he danced alongside B-52's lead singer, Fred Schneider, in "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon's music video "The Bacon Shake." In 2015, a video of Desmond voguing in the NYC Pride parade went viral. He now performs regularly at clubs and events like NYC Pride and RuPaul's DragCon.

Now Desmond sashays through life with infectious confidence and inspires others with his motto, "be yourself always, no matter what," he tells CNBC Make It. To any bullies and haters — and there have been many — Desmond says he pays them no mind because "they're not as fierce as you and I."

Desmond's talents don't stop with performing and public speaking: He acted in an independent movie called "Pageant Material," which is now in post-production. He modeled during New York Fashion Week at the fall 2018 Gypsy Sport show. He is releasing a single called "We Are All Amazing" and writing a children's book.

RuPaul once called Desmond "the future of America," and Desmond takes the title seriously — after all, it came from his original drag inspiration.

To see how amazing Desmond is, watch the video above.