Samsung just unveiled its new top-of-the-line phone that has a cult-like following

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 9, its new top-of-the-line Android phone.

Samsung's Galaxy Note family of devices has held cult-like status among phone enthusiasts. The latest edition is fairly similar to last year's model. It's a large glass and metal slate, but with an even bigger 6.4-inch display than last year's version. I love the design — it looks gorgeous in dark blue — but it might be too big for some people.

The screen is among the best I've ever seen on a phone. It's right up there with the Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X.