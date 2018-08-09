Using history as a guide, these two sectors have a great chance of finishing 2018 with hefty gains

Here's how to play Consumer Discretionary and Tech sectors for the rest of the year 1 Hour Ago | 01:10

Stocks resumed their climb higher in the month of July - the S&P 500 gained 3.6 percent in the month and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tacked on 4.7 percent.

Through the end of July, the Consumer Discretionary and Tech sectors led the S&P higher, each logging gains of over 12 percent. And history says those moves could precede even bigger gains for the rest of the year.

Through the end of July, the Consumer Discretionary sector was the top-performing group in 2018. Since 1990, after the sector has realized similar gains of at least 10% through July, it tends to performs very well to close the year out - adding another 8 percent and trading positively 88 percent of the time.

There may be an even more bullish story for Tech. Previous double-digit gains through the month of July led to an average gain of 11 percent for the rest of the year, a positive trade 88 percent of the time.



