The 5 highest-paid golfers in the world 

Today, the 100th PGA Championship kicked off in St. Louis, Missouri. Some of the most talented golfers in the world will compete for their share of $10.5 million in purse money, and the winner will take home $1.89 million.

The world's richest golfers are not only fighting for prize money, they are also competing for lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals which can make them incredibly wealthy. According to Forbes, five of 100 highest-paid athletes in the world are golfers, and four of them are from the United States.

Here are the five highest-paid golfers in the world: