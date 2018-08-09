When you get a new credit card, you probably know something about the rewards and the sign-up bonus. If you tend to carry a balance, hopefully you know the APR as well. But there's a good chance you're unaware of perks that can save you hundreds of dollars.

Less than half of the respondents in a recent WalletHub survey knew about popular secondary credit card benefits, including rental car insurance and airport lounge access. Some benefits are lesser-known still: Only 17 percent of those polled knew that some cards offer cell phone damage protection, like the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card, CNBC Make It's top-ranked balance-transfer credit card. It covers up to $600 in damages to your phone — twice per year.

To benefit from a lot of these perks, you need to be aware of them. For instance, U.S. Bank requires you to pay for your cell phone bill with the Platinum card in order to receive the protection benefit.

Some cards offer price protection, meaning if you buy an item on your credit card and then its price drops within a set time frame, usually a month or two, you can get refunded the difference. But that requires you to submit a claim form. In the Wallethub survey, one out of four respondents said they want a card that offered price protection, making it the most popular of any secondary benefit.