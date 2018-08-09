Next, demonstrate that you think "expansively" by asking a forward-looking question on an industry-related topic.

"Go up to 20,000 feet," Welch says, "and ask about the competition, the industry."

You can ask about a new product or feature the company just rolled out, or you can inquire about a trend that's impacting the sector, citing an article you recently read.

A good example of this, Welch says, is saying something like: "I just read an interesting article about how your competitors are using artificial intelligence. How are you thinking about that development?"

That type of question shows your potential boss you are already thinking about the company and how it works.

"Show in a positive way that you're excited about the future," Welch says, "and that a part of your brain is already there."

And while you're thinking about what to ask, remember there are also topics you should avoid. Under no circumstances should you bring up salary or benefits during the interview.

"That's for after you get the offer," says Welch.

This is an updated version of a post that appeared previously.

Video by Mary Stevens .

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

