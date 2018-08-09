Jay Leno has held two jobs at once since he was 16—here's why

From the moment comedian Jay Leno entered the working world as a teenager, he always had at least two ways to make money.
His first two jobs were at McDonald's, where he sliced potatoes, and at a Ford dealership, where he worked as a the "lot boy," he tells CNBC Make It. "I would alternate between the two, so it was cars and hamburgers, which are actually still two of my passions."
A few years later, when he was trying to break into the comedy scene, Leno supplemented his comedy gig earnings with money he made working at a car dealership.
There's a simple reason Leno has always had multiple streams of income, he says: "I had two jobs because I realized that was the quickest way to become a millionaire."