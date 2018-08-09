Jay Leno has held two jobs at once since he was 16—here's why

It wasn't just having two streams of income that would end up making him a multi-millionaire — it was how he handed both paychecks: He banked the bigger one and lived off the smaller one. When he was first starting out, that meant saving the money he made working at the dealership and spending what he made as a comedian.

"Then I got to the point where the comedy money was, like, five times the other money, so I decided to flip it around and save the comedy money," Leno says. "I would always spend the lesser amount of what the two were."

He continued relying on this strategy even after he started hosting "The Tonight Show" in 1992, which reportedly earned him as much as $30 million a year at the height of his career. "When I got 'The Tonight Show,' I always made sure I did 150 [comedy show] gigs a year so I never had to touch the principal," Leno tells CNBC Make It. "I've never touched a dime of my 'Tonight Show' money. Ever."

Even today, Leno, who now hosts CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," still does two to three comedy gigs a week, or "210 jobs a year outside of whatever else I'm doing," he says. After all, "if you do something and it works, then keep doing it."

